Salif Sane on target as Schalke 04 dent Dortmund's Bundesliga title chances

The Senegalese centre-back was among the goals as the Royal Blues dealt a blow to BVB's title hopes at the Signal-Iduna-Park

Salif Sane scored a goal as 04 defeated 4-2 in Saturday's Revierderby.

The defeat dented Dortmund's chances of returning to the summit of the German top-flight standings, while Huub Stevens confirmed their safety from relegation with 30 points from 31 matches.

Sane fired Schalke ahead in the 28th minute after Daniel Caligiuri had cancelled out Mario Gotze's opener at the Signal-Iduna-Park.

The effort was Sane's second goal in his debut campaign with the Veltins-Arena outfit.

Second half efforts from Caligiuri and Bastian Oczipka sealed maximum points for the visitors as Axel Witsel's 84th-minute goal stood as a consolation for Lucien Favre's side.

Dortmund are now a point adrift of league leaders - who have a game in hand - with 69 points from 31 games.

Sane will be looking to help Schalke end their 2018-19 season on a high with positive results against , and in the coming weeks.

On the international scene, the 28-year-old defender is expected to play a significant role for at the 2019 in .

The Teranga Lions have been paired against , and in Group C.