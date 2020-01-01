Salah strike against Manchester United voted Liverpool Goal of the Month

The attacker’s 93rd-minute strike at Anfield sealed the Reds’ hard-fought win over their long-standing rivals

Mohamed Salah’s 93rd-minute goal against on January 19 has been voted ’s Goal of the Month, the club has revealed.

The international ran from just inside his own half to collect a well-weighted punt from Alisson Becker, before bearing down on goal and slotting the ball coolly past David De Gea to seal a 2-0 win for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Salah’s brilliant gameweek 22 goal beat Curtis Jones’ curled effort in the Reds’ 1-0 over city rivals in the third round of the , while Harvey Elliot’s volleyed effort against Wolverhampton Wanderers U-23 team came third.

More teams

Roberto Firmino’s winning goal in Liverpool’s Premier League game against was fourth, and in fifth place was Layton Stewart’s finish against Sunderland’s U-18 side.

Article continues below

Jurgen Klopp’s irrepressible side are not in action this weekend owing to the winter break for clubs in the top flight.

Salah, the club’s top scorer in the league, has netted 14 times in 22 league appearances this term, three more than international Sadio Mane who has 11 from 22 games.

The Egyptian is expected to feature for unbeaten Liverpool when they return to Premier League action against at Carrow Road on Saturday, February 15.