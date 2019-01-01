Salah set to sacrifice Champions League dream for Premier League title with Liverpool

The Reds are having a fine campaign and are currently in the hunt for their first league title and their sixth Champions League success

star Mohamed Salah has stated his readiness to forgo his personal dream of winning a Uefa title for the club's maiden Premier League triumph this season.

Liverpool are second in the league standings with a point behind leaders as they chase their first English top-flight title since 1990.

Away from the domestic scene, the Reds are also in contention for a sixth title in the elite continental competition and are set to battle on Wednesday in return leg of their last-16 fixture after playing a goalless draw at Anfield a fortnight ago.

Last year, the international had a chance of actualising his dream in Kiev but he was forced off in the first half after picking up a shoulder injury as Liverpool bowed to a 3-1 loss against .

For Salah, Champions League triumph would make him the first ever Egyptian player to lift the coveted trophy but he is ready to sacrifice his dream of winning the 'prestigious competition' for the Merseyside club's ambition.

"I will be honest with you, the most prestigious competition for me is the UCL (UEFA Champions League)," Salah said, per SkySports.

"But the dream for the entire city and the club is the league.

"So, I am happy to sacrifice my dream for their dream but if we win both that would great and this is what we are trying to do."

With eight games left in the Premier League, the 26-year-old, scorer of 17 goals in 30 matches, admitted pressure but remains mentally strong to help the team as they aim for a top place finish.

"The competition is very tough and we have difficult games left as do they," he added.

"All you can do is win your games and hopefully they will fail in one so we can win the title.

"My mind is sharp and there is pressure but I am strong mentally and we just have to keep going.

"We will see what we can do at the end of the season but mentally I am ready for everything."