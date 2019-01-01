Salah 'happy and proud to break' Liverpool goalscoring record

No player has reached 50 Premier League goals for Liverpool faster than the Egypt international, who put his side ahead at St. Mary's on Friday

Mohamed Salah said he was happy and proud to break a record after ending his drought in a crucial victory over .

Salah put Liverpool ahead with 10 minutes to go at St Mary's Stadium on Friday, with Jordan Henderson adding another in the closing stages to seal a 3-1 win.

Victory moves Liverpool back above in the title race, with the Reds two points clear, albeit having played one more game than the defending champions.

With his first goal in nine games in all competitions, Salah became the fastest player ever to score 50 times in the Premier League for Liverpool.

And the relief from Salah was clear as he joked about captain Henderson's own form in front of goal in a post-match interview.

"I think that's goal number 50 for Liverpool in the Premier League so that's special," Salah said to Sky Sports after netting his 18th strike in the league this term.

"After nine games I'm happy and proud, but the team and three points is most important. My first goal in nine games, his [Henderson's] first goal in 20 games!"

Klopp's double change early in the second half proved key, the introduction of James Milner and Henderson playing a crucial role in their late show.

"To make a difference and have an impact, that's what me and Milly wanted to do and thankfully we've done that and managed to win the game. Overall a big win for us," Liverpool's captain told Sky Sports.

"I feel as though coming on I wanted to make an impact and I've not been in many goalscoring positions, playing deeper, but the manager said to get in more attacking positions and I managed to do that.

"We wanted to use the experience and make an impact in the game. The lads were a bit under pressure but still had chances. We wanted to use our heads and I'm so pleased to get the result we needed, a big win for us."

16 - Following their come-from-behind victory, Liverpool have won 16 points from losing positions in the Premier League, the most of any side this season. Backbone. pic.twitter.com/yKr5SeEH1Z — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 5, 2019

Virgil van Dijk had a nervy first half on his return to his former club but he felt Liverpool did enough.

"There's not many games left, any mistake can cost us. We wanted to win no matter what," Van Dijk said to Sky Sports.

"They didn't have a chance apart from set pieces second half, a well-deserved win."