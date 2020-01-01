Salah equals Owen’s Liverpool goal feat against Bournemouth
Mohamed Salah has equalled a Liverpool record held by Michael Owen after scoring in Saturday’s Premier League tie against Bournemouth.
With Callum Wilson giving the Cherries a shock lead at Anfield, the Egypt international levelled matters for the hosts with a sumptuous strike.
GET IN THERE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fCc3tQqT5m— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 7, 2020
The Liverpool attacker has now scored 20 goals for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term across all competitions – a feat which means he has achieved in his last three seasons.
20 - Mohamed Salah is the first @LFC player to score 20+ goals in three consecutive seasons (all competitions) since Michael Owen did so between 2000-01 and 2002-03. Score. #LIVBOU— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2020
Owen managed the feat in 2000-01, 2001-02 and 2002-03 season during his time as a Reds player.
Sadio Mane ensured the reigning European champions went into the halftime break with a 2-1 lead thanks to his 33rd minute effort thanks to Virgil van Dijk’s assist.
Salah now boasts of 16 Premier League goals so far as the race for the Golden Boot gets hotter. One thing is certain, the ex-Chelsea star will end the season with an EPL winners’ medal as Klopp’s side looks destined to be crowned as champions.
Signed for a fee of £34 million from AS Roma in the summer, the former African Player of the Year has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, while also spearheading the club’s charge in the Champions League.