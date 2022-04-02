Salah backed by Liverpool manager Klopp to bounce back after World Cup failure with Egypt

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah will not be negatively impacted for club assignments after an unsuccessful outing with Egypt during the international week.

The 29-year-old missed a crucial penalty in the shootout against Senegal, with his club teammate Sadio Mane converting the winning spot-kick to ensure the Lions of Teranga qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It was the second time in less than two months the Pharaohs lost to Senegal in a shootout, with the initial one coming in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final.

Mane and Salah will be turning out for the Merseyside club on Saturday afternoon against Watford and the German tactician has explained what he is expecting.

"That is the reaction that is in Mo, he has no real skills for staying down. We are all down from time to time but he has no real skills for that. He's not happy but when he comes back here it's like everything works and is exactly how it should be," Klopp said as quoted by Liverpool Echo.

"After the Champions League final [in 2018] we had the problem that he was injured but he would have probably tried to play the next day if he could.

"Of course, it was not possible and he had the injury coming into the pre-season a little bit but mindset-wise it was definitely a case of 'strike back now, more than ever.' This is his kind of mindset for sure."

Salah and Mane have been key players for Liverpool and after contradicting fortunes in the international week, Klopp is optimistic the duo will continue working together in the busy month of April whereby the team is engaged in the latter stages of the Premier League, Champions League, and the FA Cup.

"You play together in a team and both want to score goals. That is normal. We want them to score goals. There are situations where one doesn’t see the other and doesn’t finish the situation off and then we immediately say, ‘what is the reason for that?’" Klopp added.

"The reason for that is that in this situation he thinks: ‘I can put it in here.’ And then the goalie has the same idea and the ball does not go in. Then it is easy to say afterwards, 'if you had passed the ball then it would have been in.'

"I have these moments outside but when I watch the situation back I accept there is no chance. It was really difficult to pass the ball and these kinds of things. There is nothing. That is how it is. We are human beings and from time to time we make wrong decisions, but it is nothing personal.

"We just want to score a goal and realise a little bit later it was the wrong decision. It has nothing to do with any kind of rivalry with another player on your team, it is just the wrong decision."