Salah, Aubameyang & Mane set African record in Premier League

For the first time ever, more than one African found the net 20 times in a single season

Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane recorded a new African record in the English Premier League.

The Arsenal and Liverpool stars have been in an awe-inspiring form this season, scoring at least 20 goals for their respective clubs – and in the process staying in contention for the topscorers prize.

Aside from this trio, only Didier Drogba and Emmanuel Adebayor reached that mark, but they achieved it in different seasons.

