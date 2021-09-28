‘Salah’s an absolute killer’ – Manchester United legend Ferdinand praises Liverpool striker

The former Red Devils defender sings the praise of the 29-year-old forward after he set a new landmark against Brentford

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is the complete package that deserves more recognition as one of the very best in the world.

The 29-year-old Egypt international scored his 100th top-flight goal for Liverpool in his 151st appearance in the competition against Brentford on Saturday - becoming the fastest player in the club's history to reach the milestone.

The goal against the promoted side in the game which ended 3-3 also saw the African forward enter the Reds' top 10 goalscorers of all time, behind legends such as Ian Rush, Steven Gerrard, and Kenny Dalglish.

Ferdinand has now heaped praise on Salah after his latest achievement and insisted he deserves to be listed among the best strikers in the world.

“He’s an absolute killer. So when you’re talking about the best strikers, the best attackers in world football over the last couple of years, Salah has to be in the conversation,” the Manchester United great said on his Vibe with Five Youtube show as quoted by The Mirror.

“He’s the fifth quickest to 100 Premier League goals in history, and the biggest fact of all that is he’s a wide player. He’s a wide striker, he’s not an actual out-and-out number nine.

“Ahead of him is Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry, and then Salah.

“Go and watch Salah and what he does. He dominates and destroys top-level players on a regular basis. He makes the game look easy, he makes football look easy.

“When a player’s doing that at the speed at which he plays, that tells you they’re high level. Numbers, trophies don’t lie. Salah has it all.”

Ferdinand concluded: “From the people, I’ve spoken to who have been around him, played with him, worked at the club. He’s focused; he’s got that mentality, that obsession with football, obsession with scoring goals and being at the top of the charts.”

The defender’s sentiments come just three days after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Salah as "exceptional".

"That's exceptional. I think two weeks ago he scored 100 in the league. Now 100 for Liverpool," the Liverpool boss said of Salah's achievements.

"We gave him already the shirt with the 100 on the back – maybe we now have to give him another one.

"Exceptional, we all know that. In the future when people look back, people will speak about some players of this team 100 per cent and will speak 100 per cent as well about Mo Salah because the numbers he had are insane, incredible.

"I know Mo, he's now sitting in the dressing room and thinking about the two chances he didn't score. He'll probably be the quickest player to score 150 goals too - it's an outstanding achievement, no doubt."

Liverpool and Salah will shift their focus to the Champions League when they face Porto away on Tuesday before they return to Premier League action with a home game against Manchester City on October 3.