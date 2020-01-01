Saha 'concerned' by Lingard form & backs Man Utd move for Maddison

The ex-Red Devils striker feels the England midfielder has struggled in the final third and believes the Leicester City star would be a good addition

Jesse Lingard "runs about a lot" but "struggles with that final product", says Louis Saha, with the former striker having backed a move for star James Maddison.

Questions are being asked of the international’s future amid his ongoing struggles to make a telling contribution to the Red Devils cause.

The 27-year-old has gone over 12 months without registering a goal or assist in the Premier League .

He has also linked up with so-called ‘super agent’ Mino Raiola , in what is considered to be a nod towards a move elsewhere rather than an extension to his contract at Old Trafford.

Saha is not surprised by the exit rumours, with Lingard failing to fulfil his potential at United.

The former Red Devils striker told Bonus Code Bets: "Jesse has a lot of energy and runs about a lot, but where he struggles is that he doesn’t link up the play well enough and struggles with that final product.

"When I watch him play, I get really frustrated as he does a lot of things well, but his play in the final third isn’t good enough, which is concerning for an attacking midfielder.

"He has a lot of talent and is a good player but struggles to get himself in the game sometimes and is unable to get himself in the right areas. When Jesse gets into the right positions, things will start clicking for him and he will get goals."

Amid the speculation regarding Lingard’s future, United are said to be in the market for more attacking creativity.

Several targets are said to have been identified, with Leicester playmaker Maddison among them.

Saha would be supportive of a raid on the Foxes, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needing a proven performer to fill an important role.

The Frenchman added: "I am a big fan of James Maddison. He has great potential and has been performing very well this season.

"He has good experience in the Premier League now and for him to come to Manchester United would be a big step up for him that he would be able to manage.

"I would be more confident of his future if Maddison came to United, he has been showing some great things."