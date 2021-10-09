SAFF Championship 2021: How to watch Nepal vs India - Match schedule, TV listings and Online streaming

India take on leaders Nepal in their penultimate group stage game in the SAFF Championship 2021 at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Sunday.

The team coached by Igor Stimac have so far picked a point each against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Should they fail to pick a win against Nepal, who need just a point to seal their place in the final, the Blue Tigers will face certain elimination regardless of their result against Maldives in their final group game of the tournament.

Here's how to watch Nepal vs India from India.

What time does the SAFF Championship 2021 game between Nepal and India start?

Game Nepal vs India Date Sunday, October 10 Time 9:30 pm IST

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka on TV & live stream in India?

The match will be broadcasted on Eurosport and may be streamed online via discovery+ or JioTV app.

TV channels Online streaming Eurosport SD & HD discovery+, JioTV

Nepal vs India: Team news

The goalless draw against Sri Lanka was not only the third time in 2021 that India failed to win against a team ranked below 150 in the FIFA Rankings, but their worst result in the last 11 years. Stimac's men have scored just the once in the tournament they won a record seven times, when Sunil Chhetri scored in the 1-1 draw against Bangladesh. The Blue Tigers have been criminally guilty of failing to convert their chances in front of goal and have also not made the best use of their possession.

On the other hand, Nepal have emerged as the surprise leaders in this edition of the tournament as the only team with a perfect record so far. They stunned Maldives 1-0 in their opener courtesy of a late goal from Manish Dangi, and edged Sri Lanka 3-2 in their previous fixture wherein Lama, Anjan Bista, and Ayush Ghalan were on target for the Gorkhalis.

The two nations were involved in a couple of international friendlies in Kathmandu, Nepal, ahead of the tournament where the first game ended in a 1-1 draw and India clinched the second tie 2-1.