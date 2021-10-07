SAFF Championship 2021: India vs Sri Lanka - Which team has the younger squad?

Oct 07, 2021


India were held to a 1-1 draw in the previous fixture against Bangladesh in the SAFF Championship 2021...

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the group stage fixture of SAFF Championship 2021 on Thursday. Igor Stimac's team were held to a 1-1 draw by a 10-man Bangladesh in their opening fixture of the competition.Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are winless in the championship as they registered a loss each against Bangladesh (0-1) and Nepal (2-3). 

Ahead of the crucial match, we take a look at the average age of the two squads. 

Sri Lanka, who are ranked 205 in the world, have a older squad as compared to India, who are 107 in the latest FIFA rankings. India have a younger contingent when compared to Sri Lanka only in the goalkeeping and midfield department. 

Sri Lanka Squad

GOALKEEPERS

INDIA

AGE

SRI LANKA

AGE
Gurpreet  Sandhu 29 Sujan Perera  29
Vishal Kaith 25 Prabath Ruwan Arunasiri 28
Dheeraj Singh 21

Kaveesh Fernando

 26
Average Age 25 years Average Age 28 years

DEFENDERS

INDIA

AGE

SRI LANKA

AGE
Pritam Kotal 28 Chamod Dilshan 24
Rahul Bheke  30 Harsha Fernando 28
Chinglensana Singh 24 Sunil Roshan Appuhamy 28
Mandar Rao Dessai 29 Charitha Rathnayake 28
Subhasish Bose 26 Duckson Puslas 31
Seriton Fernandes 28 Asikoor Rahuman 27
Average Age 28 years Average Age 28 years

MIDFIELDERS

INDIA

AGE

SRI LANKA

AGE
Udanta Singh 25 Mohamed Musthaq 22
Brandon Fernandes 27 Mohamed Fazal 31
Lalengmawia 20 Marvin Hamilton 32
Anirudh Thapa 23 Jude Supan 23
Sahal Abdul Samad 24 Chalana Chameera 28
Glan Martins 27 Kavindu Ishan 28
Jeakson Singh 20 Dillon De Silva 19
Suresh Singh 21 Edison Figurado 31
Liston Colaco 22 Aman Faizer 31
Yasir Mohammad 23 ----- ---
Average Age 23 years Average Age 27 years

FORWARDS

INDIA

AGE

SRI LANKA

AGE
Manvir Singh 25 Ahamed Waseem Razeek 27
Rahim Ali 21 Mohamed Aakib 21
Sunil Chhetri 37 Supun Dananjaya Wijesinghe 29
Farukh Choudhary 24 Rifkhan Mohamed 21
----- --- Mohamed Shifan 23
Average Age 27 years Average Age 24 years

The average age of India squad: 26 years

The average age of Sri Lanka squad: 27 years