'Sadly it wasn't meant to be' - Oshoala devastated by Nigeria's Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games miss

The forward contributed significantly in the progress of the Super Falcons, but her effort was not enough to see off Cote d'Ivoire

Asisat Oshoala has expressed disappointment on her inability to lead 's women's team to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after the country were bounced out by Cote d'Ivoire.

After earlier powering the Super Falcons past , the star's solo effort cancelled Nani Kapho's opener but was not enough to see African champions past the Ivorians on Monday.

With Clementine Toure's team advancing to the fourth round of qualifying on away goals, Nigeria's bid to return to the Olympics for the first time in 12 years failed for a third consecutive attempt.

The unfortunate development has left the three-time African Women's Football of the Year feeling heartbroken. while apologising to Nigerians for their ouster.

"It's very disappointing and a real heartbreak for us," Oshoala told BBC Sport.

"Obviously, it's what I was looking forward to. I've never played at the Olympics and it's important for us to participate in it as a team.

"I actually thought this would be it - sadly it wasn't meant to be. Four years is a very long time for us and I believe we've all learned a great lesson from this exit.

"Hopefully we can pick ourselves up on and off the field. We can only apologise to our fans and try to build on from here."

After Monday's exit, Oshoala will now have to wait until 2024 in a bid to actualise her dreams of becoming an Olympian.