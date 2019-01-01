Sadio Mane: Liverpool star impressed with Haaland ahead of Red Bull Salzburg clash

The Senegal international has lauded the performances of 19-year-old Die Mozartstadter’s striker

forward Sadio Mane has praised Erling Haaland ahead of their game against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old has been turning heads at the Red Bull Arena, scoring 17 goals this season, including his hat-trick in their opening group game against in the European competition.

Mane spent two years with Die Mozartstadter before joining Premier League side in 2014.

The international has hailed the performances of the young striker while urging his side to be wary of the Austrian club.

“Yes, I have seen what he is doing. I watch the Austrian league, especially when Salzburg are playing. He is a really good player,” Mane said in a pre-match conference.

“The league is a good league. I played there for two and a half years and met great people there is a great club. They have a few good players in the team so it is important we are careful.”

Mane has scored four goals in eight appearances this season, although he is yet to open his goal account in the European competition.

Liverpool lost their opening group game against and the forward will look to help his side bounce back from the defeat.