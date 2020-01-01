Ruvimbo Mucherera: Zimbabwean forward joins KuPS in Finland

The US-born Zimbabwean has completed her transfer to the Finnish based outfit, with her move taking effect from mid-January

Ruvimbo Mucherera has joined Finnish Naisten Liiga outfit KuPS for a one-year deal, beginning in January 2021.

The US-born Zimbabwean forward parted ways with Lithuanian champions Gintra Universitetas and starred for Rimantė Jonusaite's team, including in the Women's .

The 24-year-old, who was born in Oviedo, USA started out at the University of North Carolina before signing her first professional contract with Gintra in the summer of 2020.

Commenting on her signing, the team's head coach Ollipekka Ojala told the club website: “Our manager Vesa Kauppila has done a lot of work in mapping the players and as a result of this work we attached a player to the team who with her strengths can make us even more dangerous in the attacking direction and bring more speed to our line of defence.

"We wanted a player who can also play a little higher when needed and who has the ability to lead a team within games.

"He comes from a high-level university team and already has some experience of playing in Europe, so we believe he will adapt quickly to our operating environment."



Celebrating her move, she reflected on her short spell at Gintra and is looking forward to excelling on her new adventure in Finland.

“In Lithuania, the team was good and it was my first professional contract, so I didn’t know what to expect," she told the club.

"But in the end the experience was wonderful and I am grateful to the club for the time and the possibility there.

“I now chose the Kuopio Ball Club because I want to reach the highest level in football and I believe that this agreement will help me towards my goals.

"I am excited about the upcoming season and team meeting. I hope to be able to help the team win the league next season, whatever comes up and I will do my best in front of the team."

Following a brief spell in Lithuania, Mucherera will be hoping to raise her profile in Finland when she joins her teammates in January for the new season.