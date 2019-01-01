'Run everywhere, give everything, eat the grass!' - Evra delivers stirring speech to Man Utd stars ahead of PSG test

The ex-Red Devils defender has called upon Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and more to step up to the plate for the visit of the Ligue 1 side

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has issued a rallying cry to the club ahead of their crunch clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Red Devils return to European action for the first time under caretaker boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer, who is yet to taste defeat at the helm of the Old Trafford Club.

The Norwegian arguably faces his strongest test yet however against the Ligue 1 outfit who boast one of the most fearsome attacks in world football in a first-leg round-of-16 clash.

Now, in a video posted to Instagram, former left-back Evra, who played un United’s victorious 2007-08 Champions League campaign, starting in the final against Chelsea, has extolled the impact that key players and fans can have in helping them overcome their French opponents.

The 37-year-old, who is a France international himself and most recently played for West Ham United last year, started his address with: “This is a message for all the United players and United fans.

“PSG tomorrow, big game. [I’ve] got a lot of respect for PSG, [I’ve got a] lot of friends too.

“But we are Manchester United. So please guys, make sure tomorrow we are proud of you guys, by running everywhere, give everything you’ve got.

“I want people to eat the grass tomorrow and the fans, you have a big part to play. I always say it is the Theatre of Dreams for us, and it has to be Theatre of the Nightmare for the opponent.

“So guys, I’m counting on you. I want the players, when they come on the pitch, to see that big writing – believe.

“Paul [Pogba], who is going to stop you when you make your box-to-box? David De Gea, tomorrow, the shop is closed. Shut the door. Antonio [Valencia], I don’t care if you don’t smile, I want you to destroy people. [Marcus] Rashford, show me you are a real Mancunian.

“Ole, thank you very much. Mick Phelan too. Forever red!

“This is an order from your favourite left-back. I love this game!”

United are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2013-14, where David Moyes’s side were knocked out by Bayern Munich in the last eight.