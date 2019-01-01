Rummenigge denies Bayern bid for Espanyol star Roca

The club's chief executive says there's been no contact with the La Liga side over the midfielder

Marc Roca has a release clause in his contract but have not made an offer to , according to the champions' chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Midfielder Roca was a key part of the side that triumphed at the European Under-21 Championship.

He has been linked with leaving Espanyol following the tournament and Bayern have reportedly made an offer for the 22-year-old, having missed out on initial target Rodri.

Rummenigge, however, denied that Bayern had a bid rejected for Roca.

"There has been no contact or negotiation with the club," Rummenigge told reporters.

"But I understand he has a clause in the contract."

That clause is understood to be €40 million (£36m/$45m), with Roca potentially following Mario Hermoso, who signed with , as another major Espanyol departure this summer.

Roca was nearly an ever-present for Espanyol last season, starting 35 of the club's 38 games while scoring one goal and adding two assists.

Rummenigge also discussed Bayern defender Jerome Boateng, who was widely expected to leave the club ahead of the 2019-20 season, with reportedly interested.

But Rummenigge indicated the centre-back could stay at Bayern after impressing during pre-season.

"He has behaved very positively within the team and collected bonus points," Rummenigge said of Boateng.

Meanwhile, Bayern have missed out on a main target for 2019, with Goal reporting that Callum Hudson-Odoi is nearing a new long-term deal with Chelsea.