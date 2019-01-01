Roy Hodgson explains why Wilfried Zaha is crucial to Crystal Palace

The Cote d’Ivoire international has been a consistent performer for the Eagles and the gaffer believes he remains important in his squad

manager Roy Hodgson has explained why Wilfried Zaha is crucial to the club.

The 26-year-old has remained a consistent performer for the Eagles and his impressive form lately has helped Palace move to 13th spot in the log.

The former player has scored eight league goals this season and provided two assists, winning a number of penalties for the side.

And the 71-year-old gaffer, hopeful that the forward will produce his best form when they meet with & Hove Albion on Saturday, has insisted that the winger is the most important player in his squad.

“He is a very important player for us, no question of that,” Hodgson said in a pre-match conference

“Every team has their Wilfried Zaha, each team has a player that they think is crucial to their chances of winning the game, the players on form, players doing the things you know they can do and he is good at it.

“Wilf is the obvious name to bring forward when it comes to Crystal Palace. He has been doing very well lately, scoring goals, assisting as he does.

Article continues below

“But also his general play has been very good, it’s important for us that he produces his best form tomorrow. Because we know a Wilf Zaha in good form is major headache for any team in the .”

Despite being tied to a long-term contract at Selhurst Park, Zaha's skills still marks him out as one of the most sought after wingers in the game.