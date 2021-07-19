Rooney gives his take on Sancho to Man Utd & tips Red Devils for title challenge

A man who enjoyed many memorable years at Old Trafford considers a £73m deal for the England international to be good business

Wayne Rooney has given his take on Manchester United's imminent signing of Jadon Sancho, with the Red Devils legend considering the England international winger to be a shrewd addition.

A £73 million ($100m) agreement is in place that will see the 21-year-old forward return to his homeland from German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Once a few loose ends in that deal are tied up, a protracted transfer saga will finally come to a close and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will add another proven creative influence to his squad.

What has been said?

Rooney, who is United's all-time leading goalscorer, is expecting Sancho to shine at Old Trafford, telling Sky Sports on the back of a 2-1 friendly defeat for his Derby side against Solskjaer's troops: "He scores goals, creates goals, so I think it's a very good signing."

The Red Devils icon added: "I think there will be a lot of pressure, which there should be with Manchester United.

"Sancho coming in, they are rumoured to be in for a few more players.

"They are in a period now where the fans will be wanting success, silverware, and Ole and his coaching staff will be under pressure to deliver that."

Can Man Utd win a trophy in 2021-22?

The Red Devils finished as runners-up in the Premier League and Europa League last season, while also reaching the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and last eight of the FA Cup.

A trophyless run is now set to extend into a fifth year, but Rooney believes new additions will help to fire an ambitious outfit into contention for the biggest prizes.

A man who won five league titles and the Champions League during his time at Old Trafford added on United's claims to a top-flight crown in 2021-22: "(Manchester) City, Chelsea the Champions League winners, Liverpool, there are some very good teams, but you can see with Manchester United they are getting gradually better.

Article continues below

"I think they will be in a place where they really will challenge next season."

United are set to open their new Premier League campaign with a home date against old adversaries Leeds on August 14.

Further reading