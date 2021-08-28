Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United will spark challenge for trophies – Polack

The British tactician confident the return of the Portuguese forward to Old Trafford will make the Red Devils title challengers

Steven Polack believes the shock return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United will push the side to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

On Friday, the Red Devils confirmed they had agreed on a deal to sign the Portuguese forward from Juventus, after rivals Manchester City, reportedly, pulled out of the race.

According to the former Gor Mahia coach, the return of the 36-year-old to Old Trafford, where he starred between 2003 and 2009, will give United a chance to challenge for the Premier League crown they last won in the 2012-13 campaign during the final season of Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure.

Polack, however, insists United will not find it easy to lay their hands on the title and predicted stiff competition from Chelsea, Man City, and Liverpool.

What did Polack say?

“Nothing is guaranteed but with him [Ronaldo] being there, they have a great chance and should be challenging for the title,” Polack told Goal on Saturday when asked if United are now favourites to win the league.

“But it is going to be interesting, you have Chelsea, Man City, and Liverpool, I think it is going to be tight, it will not be a walk in the park but I can guarantee you that they will challenge for the title.”

On whether it was a good move for United to bring back Ronaldo, Polack said: “It is a good move for both sides, he is a legend a United and one of the best players in the world. He is a proven goalscorer and a winner.

“For sure he will help the team; he is a top player and that is what top players do and on the commercial side, it is very good and for the league too.”

Ronaldo is now better than he was

On whether United fans should expect to see the same Ronaldo as one of the previous stint at Old Trafford, the British tactician said: “People talk about his age, it is a just a number and he is fit and takes care of himself very well.

“He is more experienced more now, he has improved since he left United, take a look at his statistics’ Juventus 98 games 81 goals, Real Madrid 292 games 311 goals, United 292 games 118 goals, Portugal 179 games 109 goals.

“So that says he is a proven goalscorer and shows he is still at a good level.”

On announcing Ronaldo’s arrival, United said in a statement: “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

“Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five Uefa Champions League titles, four Fifa Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain, and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.”