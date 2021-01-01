‘Ronaldo would be proud of Benzema's goal’ – Twitter gushes over Real Madrid star’s wonderstrike

The Frenchman scored a sensational goal against the Blues and that has got social media talking

Karim Benzema’s stunning strike in Real Madrid’s Champions League semi-final clash against Chelsea has social media abuzz.

Christian Pulisic had given the English Premier League side a 14th-minute lead at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano after benefitting from an assist from Antonio Rudiger.

However, it was Benzema’s equaliser 15 minutes later that got football fans across the world talking.

Marcelo had belted a dangerous cross to the back post for Casemiro to rise and head across the goal. However, Eder Militao helped it into the path of the awaiting Frenchman, who steered a brilliant effort past a stranded goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Below are some of the tweets that greeted that effort.

That Benzema goal isn’t even a chance for most strikers — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) April 27, 2021

Benzema in the business of constantly reminding us how good he is and why those who constantly downplay him need to open their eyes a bit more. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) April 27, 2021

Away goal is HUGE. Before the game I would have taken 1-1, but man we have to be far more clinical going forward... The middle of the park we are running it, but like I said earlier, give Benzema a sniff and you’ll pay the price, it’s Real Madrid. We can do this! COME ON CHELSEA! — George Benson (@MrGeorgeBenson) April 27, 2021

Karim Benzema is a big game player. 71 Champions League goals now. It’s time people started giving him the respect he deserves. One of the best strikers of this generation. pic.twitter.com/dQ61W91J7N — RMZZ (@RMBlancoZz) April 27, 2021

Ronaldo would be proud of Benzema's goal — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 27, 2021

Benzema got elite drip and he's great at football. You gotta be a freak to not like him — K. (@Kxnny_A) April 27, 2021

Benzema is just sensational pic.twitter.com/kx8oigdSH7 — Tinka 🔴 (@UtdCode) April 27, 2021

Benzema is the opposite of Werner #UCL — Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) April 27, 2021

Benzema being the best striker in the world should be common knowledge now — ً (@Asensii20) April 27, 2021

That was an enjoyable half. Worthy solo goal by Pulisic cancelled superbly by a Benzema volley. #UCL — Emmanuel Etim (@Emiearth) April 27, 2021

KARIM BENZEMA IS A FOOTBALL GREAT! 71 goals in the #UCL and 4th highest of all time! Deserves more respect. 🐐 — Mr Banks (@Mrbankstips) April 27, 2021