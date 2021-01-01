‘Ronaldo will be proud of my goal’ – Olawale gushes over stunner vs Hapoel Petah Tikva

The teenage attacking prodigy scored his team’s only goal in their away triumph over Klemi Saban’s men on Friday evening

Hapoel Ra'anana’s Peter Olawale thinks Ronaldo Nazario will be proud of the goal he netted against Hapoel Petah Tikva on Friday evening.

The Nigeria youth international scored a mesmeric solo effort in the 17th minute to give his side a 1-0 away victory at the HaMoshava Stadium.

Thanks to his latest effort against Klemi Saban’s side, who occupy the base of Israeli’s second-tier log, he boasts of three goals in seven league games since his promotion to the senior team - two of which have come in his last two away outings.

The Tripple 44 Academy graduate took to social media and reasoned that his idol – the Brazil and Real Madrid legend – would be gratified to watch his beauty against Petah Tikva.

He also commended his team for a job well done, while admonishing them not to rest on their laurels as they seek promotion to Israel’s top flight.

I think @Ronaldo will be proud of my goal. To my teammates @HapoelRaananaFC, kudos for the great job. We still have a long way to go and we must show that we deserve a better position in the table than where we are now. We must keep fighting! pic.twitter.com/1qxtAS25Ze — Peter Olawale (@peterolawale07) March 27, 2021

“I think Ronaldo will be proud of my goal. To my teammates Hapoel Raanana FC, kudos for the great job,” Olawale tweeted.

“We still have a long way to go and we must show that we deserve a better position in the table than where we are now. We must keep fighting!”

Nicknamed ‘Little Ronaldo’, the youngster who has featured for Nigeria U17 and U20 and had told Goal that he looks up to the two-time World Cup winner.

“My role model is Ronaldo Nazario. I love the way he plays; he is fast, skilful and he’s got power-packed shots too and these are the characteristics I possess,” he said.

“I watch his videos always and I keep working hard to do better than him.

“My coaches in my academy and national team feel I share some traits with Thierry Henry, but deep down my heart, it is Brazil’s Ronaldo that I cherish and try to emulate.”



Thanks to this result, Eldad Shavit’s men climbed to 11th in the Liga Leumit log having accrued 34 points from 28 games played so far in the 2020-21 campaign.

They welcome league leaders Hapoel Nof HaGalil to the Karnei Oren Memorial Field in their next outing on March 30.