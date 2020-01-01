'Ronaldo was p*ssed off!' - Ferencvaros star Heister reveals Juventus forward rejected shirt swap after failing to score

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was apparently in no mood for niceties after drawing a blank in Hungary at the start of the month

Ferencvaros star Marcel Heister says striker Cristiano Ronaldo rejected a shirt-swap offer after their clash because he was "p*ssed off".

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes of Juve's 4-1 win over Ferencvaros in Hungary on November 4, which saw Andrea Pirlo's men move one step closer to qualifying from Group G.

Two goals from Alvaro Morata and a Paulo Dybala effort gave the Bianconeri a 3-0 lead before a Lasha Dvali own goal put the visitors out of sight. The hosts did, however, manage to score a late consolation goal via Franck Boli.

Ronaldo set up Morata's second goal but was otherwise off his game in the final third of the pitch, and Heister says the Portuguese was visibly frustrated with himself after the final whistle.

The German defender claims the 35-year-old turned him away when he asked for his shirt, as he told Goal and SPOX: "He seemed to me to be a bit p*ssed off and angry.

"He just waved off disparagingly when asked about [swapping] his shirt. Maybe it's because he didn't score a goal against us.

"Or maybe because I took the ball from him when he tried to dribble. There was a photograph of it, I posted it on Instagram. It was the most beautiful experience of my life!"

Heister, who is currently preparing with the rest of the Ferencvaros squad for a trip to the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday, went on to describe his experience of playing against at Camp Nou on matchday one.

Serhiy Rebrov's side lost the match 5-1, but the 28-year-old full-back was delighted to come up against household names like Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele, having previously only seen them on his TV screen while playing video games.

"I was totally excited and couldn't wait until we finally got into this huge stadium on matchday. Suddenly, I was standing there next to the stars I always play with on FIFA on the Playstation," said Heister.

"I remember once watching Messi talking to Dembele and falling into a kind of daydream! Other people would do anything to be close to Messi or Ronaldo.

"And I stood with them in the square and had to make sure they don't give me a Panna! I am totally happy to be part of all this."

Asked if he attempted to get Messi's shirt after the game, the Ferencvaros talisman added: "I would have liked to have had it but since it was clear that everyone wanted it, I wisely held back completely.

"He signalled to the others that he would hand it over in the tunnel but then he disappeared straight away."