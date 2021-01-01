Ronaldo throwing captain's armband and walking off was an overreaction - Del Piero

The Portugal star has been criticised for his conduct after officials failed to recognise his goal against Serbia

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo for throwing his captain's armband to the ground and walking off the field during Portugal's 2-2 draw with Serbia.

The 36-year-old appeared to have scored a late winner for his side in the World Cup qualifying clash when his effort appeared to cross the line before Stefan Mitrovic cleared it away.

But the officials did not award the goal and the Juventus star reacted angrily, eventually walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.

What has been said?

Del Piero understands why Ronaldo was angry about the decision, but says he was wrong to have such an extreme reaction.

"This is an overreaction, He shouldn't act like this, in that way," the former Italy star said on ESPN.

"It's okay to be angry, it's okay to discuss it with the referee, but to throw the armband and keep going like this is too much for someone who is the team captain and represents an iconic figure like him.

"But I also understand the moment, the importance of the match and also the personal ambition that he puts into everything he does."

What was the reaction to Ronaldo's behaviour?

Ronaldo justified his anger by claiming that the "entire nation" of Portugal was "harmed" by the decision not to award a goal, while referee Danny Makkelie apologised to the team for the mistake.

Former Portugal defender Fernando Meira criticised Ronaldo for his conduct, saying it was "unacceptable" for a captain.

But coach Fernando Santos has denied suggestions the attacker could be stripped of the captaincy, telling reporters that the armband is his "forever".

