'Ronaldo lacked respect' – Godin slams CR7 for Supercopa punch & 'cojones' celebration

The Juventus superstar has tangled with the former Atletico Madrid defender on a regular basis down the years, both in domestic and European action

Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of lacking respect by Diego Godin, with the superstar slammed over his ‘cojones’ celebration and actions while at .

The Portuguese forward has crossed swords with the uncompromising Uruguayan defender on a regular basis down the years.

They were once on opposing sides of the Madrid divide in , with Ronaldo a talismanic presence at Real and Godin a reassuring one at the heart of Atletico’s back four.

Their most recent coming-together in competitive action was delivered in the last 16 of the 2018-19 Champions League, as Juventus took on the Rojiblancos.

Atletico established a commanding first-leg lead, with flamboyant coach Diego Simeone making headlines with his crotch-grabbing antics on the touchline.

Ronaldo offered his response during a return date in Turin, as he netted a stunning hat-trick, but Godin believes the five-time Ballon d’Or winner crossed a line when it comes to professionalism.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport of a now infamous exchange in celebrations: “Il Cholo [Simeone] turned to his audience, the tension led him to make that gesture, he didn't have it with Juve.

“Ronaldo's gesture was different, he didn't respect people.”

That is not the first time Godin considers Ronaldo to have acted inappropriately.

The Portuguese forward once punched him during a derby date between Real and Atletico, with the man now on the books at Serie A side Inter adding: “What happens on the pitch remains on the field. And I don't talk about it. But I don't like it when you lack respect.”

An intense rivalry between two proven winners is set to be rekindled in 2019-20, with both men now on the books of sides in .

Godin will not be backing down from the challenge, with there enough experience under his belt to know what has to be done when facing Ronaldo in full flow.

He said when quizzed on how difficult a prolific frontman can be to contain: “It’s not a technical issue but one in the head. The concentration.

“For 90 minutes you can't give up for a second, because that's the one second that's enough for him to score.”