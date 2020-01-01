‘Ronaldo is too old for us’ – Bayern Munich would snub move for Juventus ace

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner may be one of the game's modern greats, but the German champions would never try to lure him away from Turin

have moved to pour cold water on any move for attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

There have been tentative rumours suggesting that they could make a move for the 35-year-old star, strangely fuelled by the fact that a car given to him for his birthday earlier this week was last registered in the Upper Bavarian district of Pfaffenhofen.

He is not, however, a target who will be moving to the Bavarian giants, according to president Herbert Hainer, who emphatically denied such rumours.

“Of course there are many names linked with us in the press,” he told TZ. “But Ronaldo is a bit too old for us.”

While the media focused on transfer stories, Bayern are more concentrated on extending their lead at the summit of the , which they have the opportunity to do on Sunday when they play host to in a top-of-the-table encounter.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, will be seeking to help Juve cement their place atop , in which they have a three-point advantage over .

The Turin giants travel to play Verona on Sunday, with Ronaldo in his best form since arriving in from in the summer of 2018. His tally for the season stands at 19 goals in 19 matches, but he has scored in each of his last nine top-flight outings, dating back to on December 1.

Ronaldo is regarded as one of the finest players of the modern era and has been especially impressive due to the fact that he has retained such a consistent level of brilliance so deep into his career.

He boasts five Ballon d’Or titles and has an array of individual records to his name, most notably Real Madrid’s top all-time scorer.

He has won a formidable number of trophies, including the on five occasions, domestic titles in , and Italy, while he also played a starring role as Portugal claimed their first major international silverware by winning Euro 2016 in .

Such is the high regard he is held in his hometown of Funchal, the local airport has been named after him.