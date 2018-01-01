Ronaldo considered buying an English club before Valladolid purchase

The Brazil legend bought a 51 per cent share of the Liga outfit in September but had previously looked elsewhere when looking for an acquisition

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo considered buying an English football club before taking ownership of Real Valladolid, the 42-year-old has confirmed.

Ronaldo purchased a 51 per cent share of the Liga outfit back in September, having finishing his playing career with Sao Paulo side Corinthians back in 2011.

The Real Madrid legend won two Spanish league titles with Real Madrid and one Copa del Rey during an earlier spell with Clasico rivals Barcelona, but never played for an English club.

And speaking on Europa Press' Sports Breakfasts, he said: “I was looking for a club to buy for the best part of the two years, I had studied the Spanish market, th English market, and Valladolid were a perfect gift.

“A club with 90 years of history, a city of 300,000 people, in a region in which football is lived and breathed – there is huge potential.

“Exciting people is better than when I played football, I want people to have hopes and dreams so I have hired specialists to make this club socially sustainable.

“I do not have a salary at the club but my work is worth it because I love being involved and we all are working to stay in the top flight this season.

“I have bought the club without an investment group but the project is not just mine, it is the entire city of Valladolid.”

Valladolid won promotion to the top tier via the Segunda Division play-offs last season after finishing fifth, and have won five of their 15 league matches this term.

Those results have helped them climb to 12th in the table, and 4-1 aggregate victory over Mallorca in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey ensured their progression in that competition.

The club is next in action when they take on Atletico Madrid at home on Saturday, which is sure to be a tough encounter.

Diego Simeone's side currently sit in third and have only lost once this term, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo on September 1.