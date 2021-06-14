Ronaldo will succeed at Manchester United or PSG – Adepoju on Juventus star

The LaLiga ambassador feels either a move to the Red Devils or the Parisians would be a fantastic move for the Portuguese superstar

Former Real Madrid star Mutiu Adepoju claims a move to either Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain would be good for Portugal international, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 36-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus in recent months, with it suggested that the Bianconeri are ready to cash in on the prized asset before he becomes a free agent in 2022.

Juve officials are convinced that the Portuguese is exploring his options ahead of the summer transfer window with Old Trafford and Parc des Princes touted as potential destinations.

He weighed in with his opinion on where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner should continue his professional career.

“Well, I feel he can try any of the teams,” Adepoju told Goal.

“He was at Manchester United – where he started and all that before joining Real Madrid.

“In England, he did very well and if he decides to go there, it would be a known place for him and settling down would be very easy.

“And if he chooses Paris Saint-Germain, it's all good because they are one of the big teams in Europe. Honestly, whichever one he decides to go for is very fine for him.”

According to football fans, Ronaldo should consider retiring from the beautiful game when the ovation is still very loud, instead of thinking of a move to another club.

However, the LaLiga ambassador thinks otherwise. “I don’t think that is necessary as long as he feels good with himself and he feels strong.

“Although he is 36, he is a player who rarely gets injured and takes very good care of himself.

“So, if he wants to keep playing, I strongly believe that he has a lot to offer football.

“At least, we have seen [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic still playing at 39, so I don’t feel Ronaldo would have any problems if he chooses to keep playing.”

Ronaldo is expected to lead Os Navegadores’ charge at the Uefa European Championship where they would be hoping to defend their title won five years ago.