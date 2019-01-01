Ronaldo beats Messi to 600 club goals with Inter equaliser

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached another career milestone, and ahead of Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 600th goal of his incredible club career against on Saturday, beating rival Lionel Messi to his latest landmark.

The star struck in the 62nd minute to equalise after Radja Nainggolan had given Inter the lead.

He was set up by Miralem Pjanic as part of a neat one-two, finding the bottom-right corner with a powerful low drive from the edge of the area.

Ronaldo reached the milestone before Messi, the star having scored 597 times for the Catalans.

Although Juve suffered disappointment in the quarter-finals against , Ronaldo's €112million move from has brought silverware.

The 34-year-old has scored 20 goals in 28 appearances, helping the Bianconeri win the Scudetto for an eighth successive season.

