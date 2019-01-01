Ronaldo avoids fine despite Juventus star's anger at substitution

The Portuguese star was left displeased following his replacement this weekend but has escaped any sanctions for his reaction at Allianz Arena

Cristiano Ronaldo will escape both a fine and any further punishment for his angered reaction following his substitution during ' win over Milan on Sunday.

The Portuguese star was switched out 10 minutes into the second half following a subdued performance with the scores locked at 0-0, to be replaced by Paulo Dybala.

The latter netted the only goal of the match with just under a quarter-hour to go, to ensure that Maurizio Sarri's side remain perched at the top of the table, a point ahead of nearest rivals .

However, Ronaldo's reaction indicated a strong displeasure after he was taken from the field, with reports suggesting that the 34-year-old did not even remain for the rest of the match after he headed down the tunnel.

The forward has since taken to social media to break his silence, with a simple picture on Instagram captioned: "Difficult game, important victory."

The Bianconeri have now confirmed that they will take no action against Ronaldo for his response to being pulled by Sarri.

The former boss refused to be critical of his striker's conduct, instead opting to highlight that he put his hand up to play despite continuing to struggle with a knee injury.

"He should be thanked because he made himself available despite not being in optimal conditions," the Italian stated in his post-match press briefing.

"In the last month he has had this discomfort in his knee and this is a little problem for him."

Ronaldo now turns his attention to international duty with , where he will be expected to skipper his nation against Lithuania and Luxembourg in their final qualifiers.

Fernando Santos' side have all but qualified for the tournament next year, but can officially confirm it with victories in their final games later this month.

Former star Ronaldo is looking to bring up a century of goals for his country, having notched a current tally of 95 across 162 previous caps.

He led them to the 2019 Nations League finals title last year, three years after he took them to the Euro 2016 crown, meaning that next year's tournament will give the attacker the chance to lead his country in their defence of their title.