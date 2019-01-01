Roma’s new signing Amadou Diawara inspired by Yaya Toure

The Guinea international is aiming to have an illustrious career like the four-time African Footballer of the Year after joining the Giallorossi

Amadou Diawara has described African legend Yaya Toure as his idol and hopes to emulate the ex- international after joining .

Diawara signed a five-year deal to the Stadio Olimpico outfit during the 2019 in .

Following Guinea’s exit in the Round of 16 of the tournament, the 22-year-old joined up with his new teammates for their pre-season preparations.

During his first interview in Rome, Diawara admits he needs to work around the clock to enjoy the great career like Toure had at and .

“My boyhood idol is Yaya Toure, the Ivory Coast player,” Diawara told Roma TV.

“I would love to be like him but it’s not easy because he is a phenomenal player. I’m young and I have to work hard day in day out to get to that level.

“For me, being a Roma player means being lucky. I cut short my holidays to come back sooner. I could not wait to meet the coach, my new teammates, and get myself in shape for the new season.

“I talked to the coach over the phone before my arrival. I can’t wait to work with him. It’s an honour to be at his disposal."

Diawara, who has been playing in since 2014, recalled his first experience at the Stadio Olimpico and vowed to help Paulo Fonseca’s team as they fight for the and Uefa titles next season.

“The first time I played at the Stadio Olimpico against Roma was with , it was an emotional situation because it was the first time I played in such a big, full stadium. It was a good experience. It really fired me up,” he continued.

“I promise to give 100 percent in training and help the team during matches.”