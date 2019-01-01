Romain Saiss extends Wolverhampton Wanderers stay until 2021

The Morocco international has agreed to spend two more years at the Molineux Stadium despite being restricted to limited playing time this season

Wolverhampton Wanders have announced that midfielder Romain Saiss has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2021.

The 28-year-old joins Conor Coady and Matt Doherty as the third player to commit his future to the club this month as Nuno Espirito Santo continues to build his squad for the future.

Saiss joined Wolves from in 2016 and played a key role in their Championship triumph and promotion to the last season.

The international, scorer of two goals this season, did not start a Premier League game until November 30 [vs. ] but has gone on to 18 appearances in all competitions this campaign.

With Wolverhampton Wanderers presently placed seventh in the topflight log, the midfielder is hoping to feature in the biggest stage in European club football.

“In the future, maybe playing European football with my club, maybe , , and win the African Cup with my country – that would be perfect,” Saiss told club website.

“But I’m very happy now because I’ve done a lot of things since I started football. I thank God for what he has given me and if he can give me more I will take it.

“I’m very happy and I hope we can do something great with this club because we have a fantastic team and very good fans, so everything is here to do something great, now we have to do it.”