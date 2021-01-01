Rodgers reveals he knew of Grealish injury before Leicester beat Aston Villa amid leak talk

The Foxes boss has admitted that he had heard rumours of the England midfielder's fitness struggles before his side's trip to Villa Park

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he knew of Jack Grealish's injury before Leicester City beat Aston Villa amid talk of a leak at the club.

Villa suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Leicester on Sunday as they struggled for a cutting edge in the final third in the absence of club captain Grealish.

Rumours of his injury-enforced absence began circulating on social media the day before the game, and Rodgers has now admitted that he also caught wind of the news ahead of time.

What was said?

The Leicester boss told reporters post-match: “We always have to prepare that he [Grealish] was going to play.

“I’d heard maybe 24 hours before that there was a doubt but you can never always believe things, the rumours that go around, so we have to be aware and think that he is going to play.”

How did Dean Smith react?

Villa head coach Smith expressed his frustration over the leaked team information after the final whistle and promised to take action against those responsible.

“I was made aware on social media there were rumours he was not going to play," he said.

"If that is coming out of our training ground I will find out where it is coming from and reprimand whoever it is coming from.

“It is something I wouldn't be happy with and we will certainly get to the bottom of it.”

When will Grealish be back?

Smith was unable to give a specific time-frame for Grealish's recovery, but he did confirm that the midfielder is dealing with a leg issue that won't be "long term".

Villa are due back in Premier League action on Saturday away at Leeds United and they are due to play host to bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United three days later.

Smith added on Grealish's chances of being fit for those fixtures: "If I'm an optimist maybe he'll be back for Leeds or, if not, Sheffield United but I have to be guided by him and the medical staff and see how it is."

Where are Leicester & Villa in the table?

Leicester stayed third in the Premier League after their latest victory, 10 points behind leaders Manchester City but six ahead of fifth-place Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

Villa, meanwhile, dropped to eighth following their loss to the Foxes, and they now sit nine points behind fourth-place West Ham having played two games fewer.

