Bundesliga International CEO Robert Klein hails Germany's club ownership model

The Bundesliga International CEO is not envious of the riches at the disposal of clubs like Manchester City and PSG who have foreign ownership...

While foreign ownership has become a common occurrence in many of Europe’s top leagues including the Premier League and , the remains immune to it with its 50+1 rule.

In short, the rule states that the clubs – and by extension, the fans – hold the majority of their own voting rights.

Foreign ownership has seen the likes of and shake up the European footballing landscape in the past few years but Bundesliga International CEO Robert Klein isn’t complaining.

Speaking to Goal exclusively on the sidelines of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FICCI) convention on the business of football in – GOAL 2019, Klein insisted that the Bundesliga model remains the sustainable one.

“I do not think is losing out (on foreign ownership). First thing, you cannot buy success. If that was the case then PSG would not have dropped out in the round of 16 for three years in a row I think. And Manchester City would have won the four or five years ago but they haven’t done that yet,” the Bundesliga International CEO stated.

“Certainly, money helps. The structure we have now has served us well since we have clubs who are absolutely financially sustainable. They have good budgets and the focus is more on how they use that to be more efficient in both the Bundesliga and in Europe.

“There are discussions as to where the league is going to go. It is more about the clubs finding the way with the budget they have.”

Bundesliga has quickly become the breeding ground for ’s young talent Jadon Sancho who is turning heads with his debut season at after making the move from Manchester City.

The next in line to do so could be youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi who is being coveted strongly by Bundesliga giants .

Explaining why the Bundesliga is the place to be for Europe’s youngest football stars, Klein said, “It tells that the Bundesliga is a league which encourages youth.”

“We have a strong youth development history with German players and now more and more with international players. They know that they will get game time and the chance to develop and star in the Bundesliga.

“I think it is very exciting and the mix that we have with youth stars and international superstars allows for great football to watch week in and week out. We now need to do a better job to bring this football to our fans in .”

The Bundesliga was threatening to become a one-horse race when Bayern Munich were racking up six titles on the trot but the ongoing season has seen the German giants being given a serious run for their money by Borussia Dortmund.

The two sides are now tied at 60 points apiece after 26 rounds with Bayern ahead on the basis of their superior goal-difference.

Bayern have been the traditional powerhouse of the Bundesliga and their dominance over their rivals has only gotten stronger in the past decade.

With ‘Der Klaasiker ’ between Bayern and Dortmund coming up in less than two weeks, Klein is confident that the nail-biting title race will give a big boost to the Bundesliga’s popularity.

“Bayern is a great club and ambassador for us. They do a great job in the Bundesliga and internationally and the other clubs have their work cut out. They must catch up,” he said.

“This year we are very happy because we have an exciting title race with Bayern and Dortmund separated just by goal difference heading into Der Klassiker. I think this will pull the whole league upwards.”