Riyad Mahrez beats Bernardo Silva to Manchester City Player of the Month prize

Thanks to his notable showing for Pep Guardiola’s team, the Algerian superstar has won the Citizens’ monthly accolade

Riyad Mahrez has been named Manchester City Player of the Month for the first time in the 2020-21 campaign.

The 30-year-old Algeria international beat Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva and Spain international Rodrigo after accruing 79% of the votes.

“The Algerian winger has been in sizzling form and his efforts have been rewarded with the latest Etihad Player of the Month award, voted on our Cityzens platform,” a statement from the club website read.

“And with almost 30,000 votes registered in total, Mahrez took a huge 79% of the poll, with Bernardo finishing second and Rodrigo third.”

The former Leicester City man was in fine form during the month under review that saw Pep Guardiola’s men unbeaten.

He also assisted crucial winning goals against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and against David Moyes’ West Ham United.

Moreover, Mahrez scored a sublime strike in the 3-1 defeat of Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton at Goodson Park – his sixth strike in the 2020-21 campaign.

His Spanish boss recently waxed lyrical about his performance in the five-goal thriller against Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“The last games were outstanding. He played really well. He has a special quality,” Guardiola told Manchester City website.

“He is a guy who dances on the pitch. He doesn’t lose balls on the pitch. He makes the extra pass. He attracts opponents on the pitch and after he makes a pass in behind.

“He makes fantastic crosses. We knew it.

“At Leicester, he was outstanding with Jamie Vardy. That’s why we pushed for him. We hope he can continue.”

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations winner has been a revelation since his £60m move from King Power Stadium on July 10, 2018 – a move which made him the most expensive African footballer at that time.

Since his arrival, he has contributed 24 goals in 81 Premier League games, picking up one top-flight title, one FA Cup and two Carabao Cups along the way.

With City losing 2-0 to Manchester United on Sunday, Mahrez is expected to lead the league leaders’ attacking setup when they face Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton on Wednesday.