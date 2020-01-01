Ritah Kivumbi: Uganda striker inspires Mallbackens to victory at Sunnana

The Ugandan provided the opening goal as her Swedish side made winning ways return in Sunday's encounter

Ritah Kivumbi increased her goal tally for the season in Mallbackens’ 2-1 triumph over Sunnana in a Swedish Elittetan encounter on Sunday.

The Ugandan striker was handed her 11th league starts this season and she did not disappoint as her impressive form in front of goal earned her Swedish outfit their 13th win of the campaign.

Having gone without a win in two games, Mallbackens were keen to bounce back and Kivumbi was in the right place to open the scoring against their struggling hosts after just 11 minutes.

The visitors did not relent as they moved on to guarantee their lead with the second from Emmie Johansson a minute later before Sarah Micheal came close to scoring four minutes from half-time.

The hosts, however, managed to pull one back 15 minutes from full-time after the visitors scored an own goal but that was not enough to gain a comeback against the high-flying visitors.

Kivumbi, who has now scored six goals in 14 matches, was in action until the 81st minute as well as 's Micheal, who lasted for 76th minute of the match.

The victory moves Mallbackens into the eighth spot on the Elitettan table after gathering 26 points from 18 games.

In their next fixture, Conny Johansson's team will aim to maintain their good run, at home, against AIK on October 3.