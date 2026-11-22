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Donyell Malen netted four goals in Roma's 5-1 Serie A demolition of Parma to equal an all-time club record for calendar-year league strikes. Coach Gian Piero Gasperini hailed the former Aston Villa forward as "extraordinary" after his 26th Serie A goal of 2026 kept the Giallorossi within two points of leaders Lazio.

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Malen hits four to equal 66-year Roma record

Donyell Malen scored four times to inspire Roma to an emphatic 5-1 Serie A victory over Parma and keep Gian Piero Gasperini's side just two points behind league leaders Lazio. Rodrigo Mora added Roma's other goal after Nesta Elphege had briefly equalised on the counter-attack for the hosts.

The four-goal haul took Malen to 12 goals in the opening 12 league rounds and 26 Serie A strikes across the 2026 calendar year since arriving from Aston Villa in January. That tally draws the Netherlands international level with Pedro Manfredini's all-time club record set in 1960, with more than a month of the year still remaining.

Gasperini explains why Malen thrives in his system

Speaking to DAZN Italia after the final whistle, Gasperini praised his team's response to conceding an equaliser and singled out Malen's tactical compatibility with Roma's attacking style.

"Malen was already a strong striker in the Netherlands, Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa, you don't play at that level without quality," Gasperini said. "Perhaps I played him where he expresses himself in the best way. There are a lot of good strikers in Serie A, including young talents, and of course Lautaro Martinez, but right now Malen is extraordinary. He combines so well with our team, we perhaps get more out of Malen than we would do with a striker who is stronger on paper, but doesn't fit as well with our style of football."

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From Villa loanee to record-breaking talisman

Malen initially joined Roma on loan from Aston Villa on 16 January 2026 before completing a permanent €25 million move in May on a contract running until June 2030 after firing the club back into the UEFA Champions League. His latest four-goal outing also marked his third Serie A hat-trick of 2026—a feat last achieved in the Italian top flight by Josip Ilicic, who also played under Gasperini at Atalanta.

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Roma's 36 goals across their first 12 league fixtures represent the highest total by any Serie A team in 76 years, since Inter, Milan and Juventus all surpassed that mark in the 1950-51 season.

Title race momentum builds with fixtures left in 2026

With Roma sitting on 30 points and chasing Lazio at the summit, Gasperini noted that overcoming adversity at Parma showed his squad's growing belief.

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For Malen, standing level with Manfredini on 26 calendar-year league goals in late November leaves ample opportunity to claim the all-time Roma record outright before 2026 concludes.