Richarlison explains Messi-evoking shirt celebration in Everton's win over Lincoln

The Brazilian was particularly pleased with his strike against lower-league opposition, channelling the spirit of Barca's No.10 with mixed results

Richarlison caused a stir on social media on Wednesday night by evoking memories of Lionel Messi's shirt-holding celebration after scoring a last winner in El Clasico in 2017.

went into their Wednesday night clash in Lincoln City as strong favourites, despite Marco Silva's side's mediocre start to the 2019-20 Premier League campaign, but the Toffees made hard work of it.

After Lincoln took a shock lead, goals from Lucas Digne, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alex Iwobi put in control - but it took an 88th-minute goal from Richarlison to seal the 4-2 win.

The Brazilian forward opted to go for an iconic celebration to mark the occasion, imitating the famous moment that Messi held his name and shirt number up to the Santiago Bernabeu crowd.

Although it's not the first time Richarlison has done that celebration, Everton's No.7 was targeted for mocking on social media for utilising an iconic moment in what should have otherwise been a routine win - especially given that his shirt number was facing himself rather than the crowd.

But Richarlison explained his celebration on Thursday, tweeting: "Play for the name on the front of the shirt and they'll remember the name on the back."

Play for the name on the front of the shirt and they'll remember the name on the back 🙏🏽⭐️ pic.twitter.com/7ghavaUwJz — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) August 29, 2019

