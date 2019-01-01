Reus at the same level as Hazard & De Bruyne - Witsel

The German was voted Bundesliga player of the season for the third time in the summer and will be crucial to Dortmund's title attempt

playmaker Marco Reus is as good a player as Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, according to his team-mate Alex Witsel.

Reus, who recently turned 30, scored 24 goals for Dortmund last season - 21 of them in the - as they eventually finished agonising runners-up to rivals .

This summer has seen Hazard make a €100 million (£88.5m/$111m) move from to , the joint-eighth most expensive transfer of all time.

De Bruyne, meanwhile, lit up the Premier League two seasons ago and despite an injury-disrupted 2018-19 campaign, remains one of the most potent attacking threats in the English domestic league.

Witsel, though, believes that Reus deserves to be talked about on the same level as his Belgian compatriots.

“Yes, he (Reus) is qualitatively on the same level. For me, he is a top player,” the midfielder said.

German international Reus was voted the Bundesliga player of the season last year, the third time he has been awarded the individual trophy.

He also featured in the league’s team of the season for a sixth time.

Witsel continued: “Of course he deserves it. He’s a fantastic player, his shooting technique is crazy.

“He’s a very important player for us, the club, the fans.”

Witsel himself didn’t have a bad season for BVB, scoring six goals from midfield in 43 games following his return to Europe from Chinese outfit Tianjin Quanjian.

Dortmund will mount another effort to topple the domestic dominance of Munich this season, with the first game of the new season at home to on August 17.

Munich, who have won the league seven seasons in a row, will come head-to-head with Dortmund in the DFL Supercup on August 3.

BVB, managed by Lucien Favre, have been bolstered by a number of eye-catching recruits this summer, including the return of defender Mats Hummels from Bayern for a fee in excess of £30m ($36m).

Left wingers Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard - brother of Eden - have arrived from Bayern Leverkusen and , respectively, while they have also completed the permanent signing of loan sensation Paco Alcacer from .

Bayern have also spent big, acquiring defenders Lucas Hernandez from , and Benjamin Pavard from .