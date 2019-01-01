Resurgent Pogba equals his best-ever league scoring tally

Paul Pogba scored his eighth Premier League goal of the season to put Manchester United 1-0 ahead against Brighton, equalling his best-ever tally in a single league campaign.

The Frenchman earned and scored a first-half penalty, producing his now-trademark stuttered run-up before slotting home past David Button in the Brighton goal.

And it was a significant goal for Pogba, with the 25-year-old having now equalled the most goals he's scored in a league season, which he achieved during his time with Juventus.

Indeed, the World Cup winner scored eight on two occasions during his Juve career, in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

He now has 10 in all competitions for United in 2018-19, with five of them having come since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed interim manager back in December.

Pogba, despite his apparent issues with Jose Mourinho, struck twice in the opening two games of the season, before scoring two in a 3-0 Champions League win over Young Boys.

He wouldn't find the back of the net again until a 2-1 win over Everton on October 28, and then went eight games without finding the net as he found himself in and out of the team at the end of Mourinho's tenure.

But he appears to have been revitalised since Solskjaer's appointment, with the Norwegian opting to play the France international in a more advance No.10 role behind the central striker.

And it's certainly paid off as, in addition to his five league goals in his last six league games, Pogba's also contributed four assists, including for Marcus Rashford's winning goal in the 1-0 win over Tottenham.

