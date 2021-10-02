'Respect to Cristiano' - Townsend reveals why he copied Ronaldo's Siu celebration
Andros Townsend has said that he copied Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration as a mark of respect to the Manchester United forward, after his finsh helped Everton frustrate their hosts at Old Trafford.
The Toffees winger finished a slick counter-attack move in the second half to cancel out Anthony Martial's opener struck before the break and ensure the spoils were shared in the Premier League.
The 30-year-old celebrated by replicating Ronaldo's famous trademark run to the corner afterwards, but has now claimed that it was not meant to be anything other than a tribute to the Red Devils man.
What has been said?
"Not imitating, it's just a mark of respect to a guy who influenced my career," Townsend told BBC Sport's Match of the Day after the full-time whistle.
"I spent many hours on the training pitch and in the video room trying to analyse his free-kicks and his stepovers and the way he dedicated himself to football.
"So it wasn't an imitation it was a mark of respect to one of my idols. I probably didn't do the celebration justice and didn't execute it properly."