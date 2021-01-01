Red-hot Sasere prefers Maltese Premier League title to Golden Boot

The Lugano loanee cannot help but think about being the top-flight’s leading goalscorer, but if he had to choose, he would pick league glory

Hamrun Spartans’ Franklin Sasere is keen to win the Maltese Premier League diadem, insisting that remains his focus ahead of individual honours.



Following his loan move from Swiss side Lugano, the 22-year-old Nigerian has enjoyed an awe-inspiring debut at Victor Tedesco Stadium, scoring eight goals in 13 outings for the league leaders.

The well-built striker scored a brace on Sunday as Mark Buttigieg’s men silenced Mosta 3-1 – a feat which put him on track to win the Maltese top-flight’s Golden Boot, as well as saw his team stay in contention for an eighth league title.

“Honestly, if I have to choose between the top scorer prize or the league title, I won’t blink my eye,” Sasere told Goal.

“The individual prize will just be for me alone, whereas the league title is for everyone, starting from the club president down to the coaches, players and fans.

“So, whenever I step onto the pitch, I have the club at heart first. However, if we win the league and I emerge a Golden Boot winner, that will be a welcome development.”

Also, the player who began his professional career in the Professional Football League, discusses his team’s victory over Mosta while attributing his form in front of goal to collective efforts from his coaches and teammates.

“It was not easy finding the net twice in a crucial game where we conceded in the first half as well as got reduced to 10 men,” he continued.

“Inspired by what the management is doing for the team, love for our darling fans and the desire to emerge as champions, we gave our best in the second-half and we are glad we got all three points.

“We will double up our efforts in forthcoming games because it would be disappointing if we get axed from the summit.

“For my goalscoring form, I will say it’s a collective effort starting from the coaching crew who believe in my ability down to my teammates for giving the crucial assists at the appropriate time.”

Unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions, Hamrun Spartans are guests of Sirens in their next league fixture on Friday.