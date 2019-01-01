Live Scores
Sporting KC v New York RB

Red Bulls star Kaku issued red for kicking ball at fan in draw with Sporting KC

16-year-old sensation Gianluca Busio earned a point for the hosts on Sunday, but it was a late incident that was the story

Gianluca Busio was Sporting Kansas City's saviour again after his 88th-minute equaliser salvaged an entertaining 2-2 draw at home against New York Red Bulls, but it was a late-game incident taht was the story on Sunday night.

Red Bulls star Alejandro Romero 'Kaku' Gamarra was sent off late in the 2-2 draw for kicking the ball at a fan in the crowd after the ball went out of play.

The incident was immediately followed be a melee as Sporting KC's players charged Kaku after he aimed the ball at the crowd in frustration.

The Paraguayan, who publicly attempted to leave the club for Club America this winter, was immediately sent off and will likely face a hefty suspension from MLS for his actions.

Following the match, Kaku's Red Bulls teammates went to check on the fan and apologized for the incident.

Sporting KC teenager Busio rescued a point in a 1-1 draw away to FC Cincinnati last week and the 16-year-old sensation was at it again on Sunday.

With the visiting Red Bulls leading 2-1 thanks to Daniel Royer and Brian White – who cancelled out Johnny Russell's 24th-minute opener – Busio came off the bench and claimed a point for Sporting KC.

Substitute Busio was on hand to bundle the ball over the line from an initial corner with two minutes of normal time remaining at Children's Mercy Park, where Sporting KC had suffered a 5-2 second-leg defeat and 10-2 aggregate rout to Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions League semi-final on Thursday.

There was still plenty of drama in the closing stages after Sporting KC's Daniel Salloi rattled the crossbar, while Red Bulls midfielder Kaku was sent off for kicking a ball into the crowd from close range.

Sporting KC sit seventh in the Western Conference with nine points, while the Red Bulls are ninth in the East and are three points adrift of the top seven.

