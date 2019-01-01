Red Bulls star Kaku issued red for kicking ball at fan in draw with Sporting KC

16-year-old sensation Gianluca Busio earned a point for the hosts on Sunday, but it was a late incident that was the story

Gianluca Busio was Kansas City's saviour again after his 88th-minute equaliser salvaged an entertaining 2-2 draw at home against , but it was a late-game incident taht was the story on Sunday night.

Red Bulls star Alejandro Romero 'Kaku' Gamarra was sent off late in the 2-2 draw for kicking the ball at a fan in the crowd after the ball went out of play.

The incident was immediately followed be a melee as Sporting KC's players charged Kaku after he aimed the ball at the crowd in frustration.

The Paraguayan, who publicly attempted to leave the club for Club America this winter, was immediately sent off and will likely face a hefty suspension from for his actions.

Following the match, Kaku's Red Bulls teammates went to check on the fan and apologized for the incident.