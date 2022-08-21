Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

UK and U.S. TV & streaming details for the Blaugrana's visit to the Basque Country

Barcelona are aiming to put their first La Liga win on the board for 2022-23 when they visit Real Sociedad on Sunday. The Catalan outfit were held to a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano last weekend and will be keen to gather momentum as soon as possible.

Sociedad got off to a better start, beating Cadiz 1-0, but they face a much sterner task against Barca, albeit they are the home team on this occasion.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Date: August 21, 2022 Kick-off: 9pm BST / 4pm ET

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

In the UK, ITV4 is broadcasting the game free-to-air, with the ITV Hub streaming the game live. Premier Sports 1 and La Liga TV are also showing the game.

In the U.S., Barcelona against Sociedad can be streamed live through ESPN Plus (ESPN+).

Country TV channel Live stream UK ITV4 / Premier Sports 1 / La Liga TV ITV Hub U.S. ESPN+ ESPN+

Real Sociedad squad and team news

Mikel Oyarzabal is a long-term absentee as he recovers from a serious knee injury, while Carlos Fernandez and Alex Sola are injury doubts. You can see the confirmed squad list below.

Position Players Goalkeepers Remiro, Zubiaurre, Marrero Defenders Zubimendi, Arritz, Aihen, Gorosabel, Pacheco, Le Normand, De Zarate Midfielders Illarramendi, Zubeldia, Merino, Guevara, Silva, Brais Mendez, Turrientes, Navarro, Olasagasti Forwards Barrenetxea, Cho, Kubo, Isak, Karrikaburu

Barcelona squad and team news

Jules Kounde remains in limbo and cannot take his place in the matchday panel until registration issues are ironed out, while Sergio Busquets is unavailable as he serves a suspension.

The full Barcelona squad for the game can be seen below.