Real Madrid without Ramos & Varane for Liverpool clash as French defender tests positive for Covid-19

The Blancos have seen another experienced centre-half ruled out of their plans heading into a crunch Champions League quarter-final tie

Real Madrid have been rocked by the news that Raphael Varane has tested positive for Covid-19, with the French defender now unable to play any part in a Champions League clash with Liverpool.

The World Cup-winning centre-half joins Blancos captain Sergio Ramos in being ruled out of a meeting with the Reds, as Zinedine Zidane sees his pre-match plans left in tatters.

Article continues below

Jurgen Klopp’s side are due at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening and will welcome the news that another key man is set to be missing for their rivals.

What has been said?

The Blancos have posted in a statement on their official website: “Real Madrid CF informs that our player Raphael Varane has given a positive result in the COVID-19 test that has been carried out this morning.”

More to follow...