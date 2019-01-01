Real Madrid without Ramos for Eibar test

Zinedine Zidane's 19-man squad for their latest Liga fixture has a notable absentee, with the captain being given a rest by his manager

Sergio Ramos is absent from 's squad for the home game against in on Saturday.

The Madrid captain is not included in a 19-man squad named by Zinedine Zidane, and Goal can confirm he is merely being rested.

Ramos has started 28 of Madrid's 30 Liga games this term, including Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to .

With a 13-point gap to rivals , who lead the Liga table, Madrid have little to play for.

Los Blancos were dumped out of the by to end their hopes of a fourth consecutive crown, while they also lost to Barcelona in the semi-final.

Those results led to the sacking of Santiago Solari, with Zidane coming in as his replacement in what was the club's third appointment of a disappointing 2018-19 campaign.

Despite the Liga title being out of reach for Madrid, with eight games of the season still to play they are not mathematically certain of Champions League qualification.

Third-placed Madrid have a nine-point cushion from fifth-placed Valencia, who are unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions.

Along with Ramos, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois continues to miss out, with Vinicius Junior and Dani Carvajal also injured.

There has been speculation that Courtois, a summer signing from , could already be heading for the Bernabeu exit doors in the next transfer window.

Zidane has claimed that there will be "no debate" over the goalkeeping situation at the club for next season, with Keylor Navas having been the Frenchman's undisputed No.1 in his previous spell in charge.

The 1998 World Cup winner's son, Luca, is also on Madrid's books, with the 20-year-old goalkeeper handed his first league start of the season in the 3-2 win over on March 31.

Courtois, meanwhile, hasn't played for Madrid since March 10, before Zidane was appointed, although the club has emphasised that the Belgian has been suffering with a thigh injury recently, rather than any suggestions he's been dropped.

And the 26-year-old has himself revealed that he is still recovering from injury, writing on Twitter on Saturday: "Physio is working and I'm feeling stronger. Today my team-mates have an important job to do. Come on Blancos #HalaMadrid."