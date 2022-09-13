Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Real Madrid will look to continue their splendid run of form when they host RB Leipzig in a Champions League fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening.
Los Blancos have won all their fixtures in La Liga so far in 2022-23 as well as their Champions League opener against Celtic. Their young guns Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Fede Valverde have been firing on all cylinders alongside veterans such as Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to secure six wins out of six in all competitions.
Meanwhile, Leipzig, have a new coach in Marco Rose and the manager got off to a fine start in his new surroundings, guiding his team to a comfortable 3-0 win over former employers Borussia Dortmund. However, facing a high-flying Madrid will test their abilities to the hilt, especially in front of a raucous Santiago Bernabeu crowd.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK. and India as well as how to stream live online.
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig date & kick-off time
Game:
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
Date:
September 14/15, 2022
Kick-off:
8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 15)
Stream:
How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig on TV & live stream onlineThis page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports.
In the UK, BT Sport 4 is showing the game between PSG and Juventus on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.
Fans in India can catch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig on the Sony Sports Network.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
US
CBS Sports
India
Sony Six SD/ HD
SonyLIV
Real Madrid squad & team news
Real Madrid will miss Karim Benzema through injury. Lucas Vasquez picked up a muscle injury in their latest win against Mallorca and needs to pass a late fitness test to force his way into the squad. However, Eder Militao has started training with the group and should be included.
Eden Hazard might be benched after he failed to impress against Mallorca and Rodrygo is in line to take his place. Valverde might move to the right side of a front three with Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni and Kroos slotting in midfield.
Thibaut Courtois is the undisputed starter in goal and should be shielded by a back-four of Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Courtois, Lunin, Lopez
Defenders
Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Carvajal, Nacho, Militao.
Midfielders
Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Tchouameni, Ceballos.
Forwards
Hazard, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Mariano.
RB Leipzig team news and squad
Leipzig will miss the services of Lukas Klostermann and Dani Olmo through injuries. Rose might choose to field the same starting XI after the convincing win over Dortmund.
Timo Werner is set to lead the attack with Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai as the supporting cast. Peter Gulacsi should keep his place between the sticks with Willi Orban and Abdou Diallo at the heart of the defence. Konrad Laimer and Xaver Schlager are likely to be the two defensive midfielders with Emil Forsberg operating as the number 10.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Gulacsi, Baswich, Nickisch.
Defenders
Angelino, Orban, Simakan, Halstenberg, Henrichs, Raum, Ba, Dialo, Gvardiol,
Midfielders
Szoboszlai, Laimer, Kampl, Forsberg, Haidara, Schlager.
Forwards
Nkunku, Poulsen, Werner, Silva, Novoa