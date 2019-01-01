Real Madrid target Hazard still unsure if he'll stay at Chelsea after potential Stamford Bridge farewell

The Belgium star may have played for the last time at the club's west London home, with a switch to La Liga looking increasingly likely

Eden Hazard claims he still does not know whether he will stay at after firing the club into the final.

Hazard hit the winning penalty after the Blues played out a second 1-1 draw with , with Kepa Arrizabalaga having made shoot-out saves from Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia.

Thursday's semi-final may have been the last time Hazard plays at Stamford Bridge, with the Belgian forward keen to join Real Madrid.

Hazard's contract with Chelsea expires in 2020 but Goal understands that his situation will not be complicated by the Blues' upcoming two-window transfer ban, which they're appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

And when asked about his future after setting up a Europa League final tie with , Hazard insists he's not thinking about it at the moment, insisting that if the final in Baku is his last game for the club, he'll give his all.

"I don't think [about] that. I'm only thinking about trying to win something for this club," Hazard told BT Sport .

"If it's my last game [the final] I will try to do everything. In my mind I don't know yet, so I will just try to win games for Chelsea."

Scenes after Chelsea win their first European penalty shoot-out at Stamford Bridge! #UEL pic.twitter.com/zE5i0xN6hy — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 9, 2019

Chelsea were second best at times in both legs against Eintracht but battled through to a second final of Maurizio Sarri's first season in charge, having been beaten by on spot-kicks in the Carabao Cup at Wembley.

"It was hard but when you start a game you think you can reach the final, especially when you draw the first game away," added Hazard. "At home it's a bit easier but today it wasn't.

"I think we played a great game but the semi-final of the Europa League is not easy. At the end we won on penalties and we're just happy. Now we go to Baku and will try to win the trophy.

"In the first half, yes, I think we were the better team, but then as keeps happening we concede a goal after five minutes of the second half. It was 50-50 in the end and penalties is 50-50 as well.

"It's a penalty, you never know, but I always take my responsibility. I scored and the boys are happy, the fans are happy, but it's not finished.

"We have a game to play against Arsenal. We need to go to Baku and play with quality and win the game."