Real Madrid sign Eduardo Camavinga in €30m, six-year deal from Rennes
Real Madrid have confirmed the capture of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year deal worth reportedly worth €30 million (£26m/$35m) plus add-ons.
The France international makes the swap from Roazhon Park to Santiago Bernabeu in a move that sees him contracted to Los Blancos through 2027.
His move comes in the wake of Madrid's failed attempts to purchase Kylian Mbappe from Rennes' Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain, with the forward set to remain at Parc des Princes this year.
Editors' Picks
- Josh Doig: Scottish wonderkid being chased by the Premier League elite
- 'Fred brings more than people realise' - Under-fire Manchester United midfielder backed by Silvestre
- 'Because Grealish was £100m, Son is worth £125m' - Waddle surprised Man Utd and Man City aren't in for Spurs star
- Liverpool captain Henderson signs new four-year contract until 2025 to end transfer speculation
Los Blancos beat off rivals for teenage sensation
The capture of Camavinga represents a major statement of intent from Madrid following a frustrating final few weeks to the transfer window.
The Angola-born starlet, a long-term graduate of the Rennes academy system, has been highly coveted by a number of major clubs, including PSG and Manchester United.
More to come...