Real Madrid sign Eduardo Camavinga in €30m, six-year deal from Rennes

Real Madrid have confirmed the capture of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year deal worth reportedly worth €30 million (£26m/$35m) plus add-ons.

The France international makes the swap from Roazhon Park to Santiago Bernabeu in a move that sees him contracted to Los Blancos through 2027.

His move comes in the wake of Madrid's failed attempts to purchase Kylian Mbappe from Rennes' Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain, with the forward set to remain at Parc des Princes this year.

Los Blancos beat off rivals for teenage sensation

The capture of Camavinga represents a major statement of intent from Madrid following a frustrating final few weeks to the transfer window.

The Angola-born starlet, a long-term graduate of the Rennes academy system, has been highly coveted by a number of major clubs, including PSG and Manchester United.

