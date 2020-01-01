Real Madrid should be kissing the floor Bale walks on, says agent

The Wales star's representative was fuming at the treatment his client received at a club he believes should be more grateful

Gareth Bale's agent has hit out at , saying the Liga champions mistreated his client and that they "should be kissing the floor he walks on.”

After leaving in 2013 to join Madrid, Bale confirmed a sensational return to north London at the weekend on an initial loan deal.

The 31-year-old won four titles and two Liga crowns with Madrid but had fallen out of favour last season under Zinedine Zidane.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jonathan Barnett has said Bale was disrespected in Madrid and has put his exit down to a "clash of personalities" among other issues.

“It was a build-up of a clash of personalities, a build-up of not being supported, it was many different things," Bale's agent said of the star's exit.

“For somebody who has done as well as he has for Real Madrid, he didn’t get the respect he deserved and that was a big problem.

“For seven years everybody’s been saying Gareth Bale doesn’t speak Spanish – Gareth Bale speaks Spanish! Everybody’s been saying Gareth Bale doesn’t care about football – Gareth Bale loves football, he’s never fallen out with football.

“He may have fallen out with other things, but not playing football, and I hope back at Tottenham people will realise and stop talking complete and utter rubbish."

Barnett was particularly dismayed by the behaviour of the Spanish press, saying they crossed the line when they wrote stories about Bale's family.

"I’ve been his agent since he was a very young boy, and I am so proud of him," Barnett continued.

“Not just for his achievements and everything else, but because he has become a great man. He’s never said anything wrong, he’s never done anything… his life has been exemplary really.

“When he came here one of the newspapers started writing articles about his family and his wife’s family in the papers – that is scandalous."

After amassing a number of trophies during a spell in Madrid that grew turbulent at times, Barnett feels the Blancos should have done more to show their appreciation for the Welshman.

“This country should be very proud of him, Great Britain should be very proud of him. Stop knocking him and write what he’s done and what he’s achieved," Barnett said.

“It’s very annoying, and it’s the same with Real Madrid and what he’s achieved for them.

“They should be kissing the floor he walks on.”