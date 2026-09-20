Real Madrid player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Dean Huijsen red card costs Jose Mourinho as Jude Bellingham struggles in derby disaster

Jose Mourinho’s return to the Metropolitano was a tactical nightmare, as Real Madrid surrendered control to their city rivals in a disappointing 2-0 defeat. Despite entering the match with statistical momentum, Los Blancos were outfought in the middle third and lacked the requisite verticality to trouble Jan Oblak. The match turned decisively in a catastrophic ten-minute window early in the second half, where defensive indiscipline left Real with a mountain to climb that their star-studded attack simply couldn't scale.

The structural integrity of the side evaporated the moment Dean Huijsen was dismissed in the 52nd minute, an action that led directly to Alex Grimaldo opening the scoring from the penalty spot. Atletico exploited the numerical advantage almost immediately, with Jonathan David doubling the lead just six minutes later. Real finished the game with a mere 35% possession and only two shots on target, a damning indictment of a performance that lacked both the grit to defend and the guile to counter-attack effectively.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

The Belgian was left exposed by those in front of him. While he could do little about Grimaldo's precise penalty or David's close-range strike, he prevented a total rout with four crucial saves. His distribution was hampered by the lack of movement ahead of him, forcing him to go long more often than Mourinho would have liked.

Dean Huijsen - 2/10

An absolute horrorshow for the young defender. His dismissal in the 52nd minute was the game's turning point, not only leaving his team a man down but also conceding the penalty that allowed Atletico to break the deadlock. Tactically naive and physically overwhelmed in the high-stakes environment of the derby.

Ibrahima Konate - 5/10

Konate struggled to maintain the defensive line once his partner was sent off. While he recorded nine clearances and seven interceptions, he was caught out of position for the second goal as Jonathan David drifted into the space he vacated. A frantic afternoon for the Frenchman.

Marc Cucurella - 5/10

Playing in a hybrid role, Cucurella found himself pinned back by the marauding runs of Marcos Llorente. He offered very little going forward, completing zero successful crosses, and was often forced into desperate defensive actions as Atletico overloaded his flank.

Denzel Dumfries - 4/10

Dumfries was largely anonymous before being booked in the 49th minute for a cynical foul. He failed to provide the width required in Mourinho's system and was consistently beaten for pace by Grimaldo. A performance lacking the physical intensity usually associated with his game.

Midfield

Federico Valverde - 6/10

The captain tried to lead by example, covering immense ground, but he was overrun in a midfield battle where Atletico boasted 65% possession. Valverde completed 88% of his passes but most were lateral, failing to break the lines as he was forced into a defensive firefighting role.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 5/10

Tchouameni failed to provide the necessary screen for the back four. He looked sluggish in transitions and was replaced in the 71st minute as Mourinho sought more dynamism. He was bypassed too easily during the build-up to Atletico's second goal.

Jude Bellingham - 5/10

A frustrating afternoon for the Englishman. He spent more time arguing with the official than creating chances, eventually picking up a yellow card in the 78th minute. He struggled to link up with Mbappe and was effectively marked out of the game by Jose Cardoso.

Attack

Arda Guler - 4/10

Guler was a passenger for much of his 54 minutes on the pitch. He failed to register a single shot or a key pass before being sacrificed for a defensive reinforcement following Huijsen's red card. The intensity of the Metropolitano seemed to pass him by.

Vinicius Junior - 5/10

The Brazilian was well-contained by Nahuel Molina and Romero. He grew increasingly isolated and was substituted early in the second half as part of the post-red card reshuffle. A rare game where his dribbling failed to yield a single clear-cut opportunity.

Kylian Mbappe - 5/10

Mbappe was fed on scraps. With only 35% possession, he was forced to drop deep to touch the ball, which negated his primary threat in behind. He ended the match with two shots, neither of which truly tested Oblak, cutting a dejected figure by the final whistle.

Substitutes & Manager

Antonio Ruediger - 6/10

Came on in the 54th minute to steady the ship after the red card. He brought some much-needed aggression to the backline, though the damage was already largely done.

Yan Diomande - 5/10

Introduced to restore the defensive shape, but he struggled with the speed of Atletico's counter-attacks in the closing stages.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

Brought on late for Tchouameni; he showed flashes of verticality that were missing earlier, but it was too little, too late.

Bernardo Silva - N/A

A late entry in the 82nd minute who had no time to influence a result that was already decided.

Jose Mourinho - 4/10

His tactical set-up was far too passive for a derby. By ceding 65% possession, he invited pressure that his young defenders couldn't handle. His substitutions were reactive rather than proactive, and his side looked devoid of a Plan B once they went down to ten men.